EOW arrests Tihar Assistant Superintendent in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police arrested Assistant Superintendent of Tihar Jail on Tuesday. The 57-year-old official, identified as Prakash Chand, has been arrested for facilitating jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in committing the crime. The EOW had lodged an FIR and is probing the case.

In February, a probe has been ordered against three Tihar jail officials for allegedly receiving money from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is facing several cases including the Rs 200-crore money laundering matter.

"We received information that inmate Sukesh Chandrashekhar had tried to bribe one of the staff of jail no. 4, where he was lodged. He allegedly deposited an amount of Rs 1.25 lakh into the accounts of one of the officials. We are getting an inquiry conducted and have transferred the three officials. Sukesh has also been shifted to another jail," a senior police official had said.

The Economic Offenses Wing of Delhi Police had written to Tihar Jail that an investigation is needed against the 82 employees of Rohini Jail who helped Sukesh and took crores of rupees in the name of providing him amenities.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul had been arrested by the Delhi Police in for their alleged role in the duping case.

( With inputs from ANI )

