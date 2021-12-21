Eunuchs go on rampage in Patna after death of community member

Patna, Dec 21 After the death of a member of their community, a large number of eunuchs went on rampage in Patna and pelted stones on the police in the Kankarbagh locality on Tuesday.

The eunuchs assembled at Kankarbagh after one of their community members, Usha, died during treatment at a hospital in the same locality.

"Usha was shot at a few days ago by some unidentified persons in Machuatoli locality. She was admitted to a hospital where she died on Tuesday. Usha was recovering well from the gunshot injuries, but died due to the callous and negligent attitude of the doctors," said one of the agitators named Rani.

Another agitator, Khushboo, claimed that Patna police have not been able to nab the miscreants who had opened fire on Usha, and even their identities are yet to be ascertained.

Following the death of Usha, the members of the community damaged hospital property. When the police came to remove them, a quarrel broke out between the two sides which soon turned ugly, forcing the police to resort to lathi charge.

The angry eunuchs then pelted stones on the police personnel and even set some vehicles on fire, besides damaging private and government properties. They also blocked the road with Usha's body for over three hours.

When Patna SSP Upendra Sharma went to the spot to bring the situation under control, the community members manhandled him and his bodyguard.

