Even Cong leaders don't like Rahul Gandhi's leadership: Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, Oct 8 As the BJP headed for a third-straight victory in Haryana on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the Congress leadership will fail in the state for the third time.

Taking a jibe at the Congress high command as the results made a BJP victory clear, CM Mohan Yadav while speaking to reporters in Bhopal, said, "When I went to Haryana (for election campaign), I had said that Rahul Gandhi will fail for the third time. Even Congress leaders don't like his leadership. The BJP's lotus is blossoming again in Haryana."

Notably, CM Mohan Yadav had addressed several public rallies to seek support for the BJP in Haryana.

Beside addressing public rallies in Charkhi Dadri, Bhivani and Bawani Khera Assembly seats, Yadav had held several meetings with local BJP workers in the last week of September.

Two of these three Assembly seats, Charkhi Dadri and Bhivani, fall in a constituency where there is a sizable population of the Yadav community.

This particular area of Haryana, which also falls under the expanded National Capital Region is known for its strong bonding and mutual support within the Yadav community.

Meanwhile, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is now the Union Agriculture Minister, reacting to trends of Haryana's poll results credited the BJP's substantial lead in the Haryana Assembly elections to the development initiatives and welfare schemes implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also accused the Congress party of misleading and misguiding the public with its false claims.

"I had earlier predicted a significant victory for the BJP in Haryana. This wasn't said lightly. Under PM Modi's leadership, the welfare work benefiting all sections of society is evident in Haryana," Chouhan said.

Reacting to the initial trends of Haryana results, he said that the Congress party was building castles in the air while the BJP always sought votes on the basis of its works.

“Today’s results are a reflection of the BJP’s solid and the Congress’ untenable pledges due to which the party has been relegated to third place in many areas,” he said.

