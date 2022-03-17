Even rubbing male organ on vagina over underpants, consider rape says Meghalaya HC

Meghalaya High Court has passed a new order which states, rubbing a male organ on the vagina or urethra of a woman even on her underpants will still consider rape and the accused will be booked under Section 375(b) of the IPC.

On Monday, Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice W Diengdoh passed this order. This move come after an appellant submitted that there was no rape activity that took place as the accused did not have his male organ inside her vagina but he just rubbed from the top of her underwear.

According to the appellant if the women's underwear is not taken off and the male only rubbed his organ on her vagina there would be no commission of rape. Not only this the appellant also submitted the cross-examination of the victim in which she felt no pain so no case of rape was made, said the appellant. She also said that in this case no harsh punishment should be imposed on the accused.

After hearing this appeal the justice immediately rejected it and said rubbing a male organ on the vagina or urethra of a woman even on her underpants will still consider rape.