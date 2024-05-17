'Every AAP worker is Kejriwal', Delhi CM tells party workers in Amritsar

Amritsar, May 17 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday told his party workers that every worker of AAP is 'Kejriwal' and that is the reason why BJP was unable to "break" his party.

Addressing the workers, Kejriwal said that he had no special agenda to come to Punjab this time. “This also sends a message to them (BJP) that arresting one Kejriwal will not work. Every worker of the Aam Aadmi Party is Kejriwal. Here every worker will stand up and take charge and will not let Punjab and the country down in any situation.”

Launching an attack on the BJP, Kejriwal said the BJP thought that “by arresting me, they will break and finish the Aam Aadmi Party. But my arrest is not going to make any difference to the party because the Aam Aadmi Party is a family and when trouble comes in the family, everyone comes together. You also did the same, you all came together.”

“I have come here to meet the people of Punjab and my workers. I used to miss you all a lot in jail. Whenever I met Bhagwant Mann in jail, I used to ask about you.”

He said the jail authorities deliberately did not allow him and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to meet in the room, whereas according to the jail manual, they could have allowed a meeting in a single room as Chief Ministers.

“All this is written in the jail manual, this is the provision. From here, Punjab Police and the Chief Minister’s Office used to write that the CM of Punjab is coming to meet the CM of Delhi but they did not arrange a meeting with me in the room. I used to stand on one side of the jail's bars and Bhagwant Mann on the other side and talk. They thought that by doing this they would insult Kejriwal, but Kejriwal doe not insulted by these small things. As long as Bharat Mata's head is high, Kejriwal's head is high.”

He said there were two CCTV cameras installed outside his barrack in the jail to monitor him.

“Thirteen jail officers kept an eye on me 24 hours a day, the footage of cameras was also shared with the PMO. These people kept an eye on my every activity, but they did not find anything. I have nothing to hide. Even in jail, I used to do my work and read books.”

Kejriwal appealed to AAP workers that there are still 10-12 days left for the election campaign.

“Work so hard in these 10-12 days that the party wins all 13 seats in Punjab. On June 4, the day of the election results, I will be in jail but I will watch the election results on TV. I am fully confident that you will not disappoint me,” he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also praised AAP workers, saying that due to “your hard work, Aam Aadmi Party is at number one in the election campaign across the country.”

Punjab will go to the polls for 13 parliamentary seats on June 1.

