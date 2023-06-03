"Everyone should extend their support..." Telangana BJP leader on Odisha train accident

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 3 : Expressing anguish over the train crash in Odisha's Balasore, which killed over 280 people and left over 1000 injured, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson NV Subhash on Saturday said that everyone, cutting across party lines, should extend their support in this tragic hour.

"All political parties should extend their support in saving the lives of people without playing dirty politics," he said.

While speaking toearlier today, Subhash said, "The train crash which happened in Odisha's Balasore district, which is considered as the deadliest train crash in the country, happened in the South-eastern Railway Division, and 261 people unfortunately died, three trains were involved in the crash and around 1000 people have been injured. The Government of India and the Ministry of Railways and other organizations are doing their best to save the lives and participate in the rescue operations."

He said that the State BJP unit extends full cooperation.

"We express our condolences to the people and families who have lost their kin. Many people and many organizations on humanitarian grounds are voluntarily donating blood. The Telangana BJP is also extending cooperation for immediate medical relief. The Ministry of Railways is working day and night. An enquiry has also been ordered into the matter," Subhash told ANI.

He said that the safety of the people of this country is the primary concern of the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We [Telangana BJP] are ready to do anything. Our state president also has given his condolences. We also postponed the Parliament Pravas Yojana which was supposed to happen in Telangana today due to this unfortunate incident. We extend full cooperation whatever the Ministry of Railways, Government of India and BJP party instructs us," he added.

Hitting back at opposition parties, seeking resignation from Railway Minister, he said that this is not the time for seeking someone's ouster. "Definitely once the investigation is done and the reports come, action will be taken on whoever is involved in it," he told ANI.

The preliminary report on the tragedy said that the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. It had said that 17 coaches of these two trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident that took place on Friday evening.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier said that a high-level probe will be conducted into the accident. He said Railway Safety Commissioner will do independent inquiry.

