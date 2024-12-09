Everything will come out soon: Prahlad Joshi on Sonia Gandhi-George Soros link

New Delhi, Dec 9 As BJP claimed that the alleged connections between Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Hungarian-American businessman George Soros, Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Prahlad Joshi on Monday said that everything will come out very soon.

Speaking to the media, Prahlad Joshi stated, "Congress is violating all norms. We don't know who they are working for, whether it’s George Soros or someone else. The connection between Congress and Soros will soon be exposed. The Congress party is facing defeats across the country. They were celebrating after securing 99 seats, but now people are rejecting them because of their actions."

He added, "Even the parties they ally with are facing losses. Take the recent Maharashtra poll results, where Shiv Sena and NCP also suffered defeats because of Congress. Everything regarding Congress’s ties to George Soros is now out in the open, though the responsible authorities will look into it."

The BJP on Monday launched a scathing attack at former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, accusing her of "working against India" after allegations surfaced regarding her links with an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation.

In a series of posts on X, the BJP alleged that Sonia Gandhi, as the Co-President of the FDL-AP Foundation, is connected to a group backed by the George Soros Foundation. The latter is a known anti-India outfit based in the US, having supported the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju described the revelations as "serious" and called for a united fight against foreign forces allegedly conspiring against India.

Addressing the media, Rijiju said, "This issue should not be viewed from a political perspective. If any Indian is involved with foreign powers that are against India, it is a serious matter that must be addressed. The involvement of George Soros, and the alleged links of Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi, is not merely about Congress but about India's sovereignty."

"The way India is progressing under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, if foreign forces work against it, we must stand united. I urge Congress to join us in fighting against such foreign forces," he added.

Meanwhile, proceedings in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned on Monday following an uproar triggered by allegations linking Congress with Soros.

