EVMs Dispatched to Poll Parties for Final Phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024

As the crucial final phase of voting for the Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections approaches, electronic voting machines EVMs are being systematically dispatched to poll parties across the region. This step is a part of the comprehensive preparations to ensure a smooth and efficient electoral process on June 1.The Election Commission has been meticulous in its planning, coordinating the distribution of EVMs to various polling stations well in advance. This logistical effort aims to prevent any last-minute issues and guarantee that all necessary equipment is in place for the voters on election day.

Poll officials have been trained to handle the EVMs effectively, ensuring that they are fully operational and ready for the large voter turnout expected. Security measures have also been heightened around the transportation and storage of these machines to maintain the integrity of the voting process.As the date nears, political parties and candidates are making their final appeals to the electorate, emphasizing the significance of every vote.The seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 will take place on Saturday, June 1. The campaign for phase 7 of the general elections will end today, two days before people across 57 Lok Sabha constituencies cast their vote across eight states and UT.

On June 1, voting will take place in constituencies across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Chandigarh. As per the Election Commission guidelines, voting will commence for all seats at 7 am, and come to an end at 6 pm.




