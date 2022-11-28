Ex-BJP minister Jay Narayan Vyas joins Congress

Former Gujarat minister Jay Narayan Vyas, who resigned from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party earlier this month, joined the opposition Congress on Monday. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge inducted 75-year-old Vyas into the party in Ahmedabad. Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot also welcomed Vyas into the party. Vyas was a minister in the BJP government in Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the chief minister.

Senior Gujarat BJP leader and party spokesperson Yamal Vyas said, “Jay Narayanbhai was a very senior member of the party. But nobody is bigger than the party. There have been instances of founder leaders like Keshubhai Patel and Shankersinh Vaghela leaving, but the party goes on. A civil engineer and IIT-Bombay alumni, Vyas is well-regarded for his experience in administration, expertise in economics and finance, as well as knowledge of Hindu mythology. He held the portfolio of health as minister and also served as chairman of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited.