Ex-chairman of Dudhsagar dairy siphoned off Rs 800 cr from cooperative, Gujarat ACB

Gandhinagar, Sep 15 Former Minister of State and ex-chairman of Mehsana District Cooperative Producers Union Ltd (Dudhsagar Dairy) Vipul Chaudhary had siphoned off Rs 800 crore from the cooperative, the Gujarat Anti Corruption Bureau said on Thursday.

ACB's Joint Director Makrand Chauhan told media persons that during his tenure, Vipul Chaudhary indulged into malpractices by various means.

"As a chairman he misused his power and gave contracts of cooler at high price and made money from the contract, same way, he gave contract of advertisements on hoardings at a very high price, he bought sack bags at a very high prices."

Later, the contractors paid bribes to 31 different companies, which were either controlled, owned or run by Vipul, his family members or relatives, friends, and from their accounts the amount was either withdrawn or diverted.

The ACB late Wednesday night picked up Vipul Chaudhary from his Gandhinagar residence and arrested him on Thursday.

In the past too, a case was registered against him.

A complaint was filed on Wednesday against four persons, Vipul, his son Pawan, wife Geetaben and his personal secretary and Chartered Accountant Shailesh Parikh.

