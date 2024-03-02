Ex-CM Kamal Nath to Join Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Madhya Pradesh, leaves from Chhindwara (Video)

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and prominent Congress leader Kamal Nath departed from Chhindwara on Saturday to join the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The yatra, set to enter Madhya Pradesh on the same day, aims to connect with the people and garner support for the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters, Kamal Nath emphasized the importance of the yatra as a means to engage with the public. He stated, "Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is here, and I am going to join the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. It is the best medium to connect with people. In Madhya Pradesh, the yatra will continue for five days, and I will give my time to it."

Responding to queries about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of the Congress party, Kamal Nath asserted, "Others will attack as they don't have anything to say about themselves." He was accompanied by his son and Member of Parliament (MP) from Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency, Nakulnath.

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' resumed after a five-day pause, commencing from Dholpur in Rajasthan at 2 pm and entering Madhya Pradesh through Morena district at around 3 pm. The yatra, covering 6,700 km through 15 states, is a precursor to the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for April-May this year.

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh conveyed, "After resting for five days (from February 26 to March 1), we are resuming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra today at 2 pm from Dholpur, Rajasthan. We will enter Morena, Madhya Pradesh at around 3 pm today and stay in the state till March 6. On March 5, Rahul Gandhi will have a darshan at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. On March 7, we will enter Gujarat. People are supporting us during the yatra."