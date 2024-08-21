Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Announces Plan to Float New Party, Leaves Door Open for Alliance

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren announced on Wednesday his decision to launch a new political party amid escalating tensions within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

"I had mentioned three options - retirement, organisation or friend. I will not retire; I will strengthen the party, a new…"



"I had mentioned three options - retirement, organisation or friend. I will not retire; I will strengthen the party, a new… pic.twitter.com/LfQABpo6Lh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 21, 2024

The 67-year-old tribal leader, known as "Jharkhand's Tiger" for his role in the creation of the state in 2000, explained his decision, saying, "I had mentioned three options - retirement, organisation or friend. I will not retire; I will strengthen the party, a new party and if I meet a good friend on the way, then will move ahead with them."

His dissatisfaction with the JMM leadership intensified recently after his government programs were abruptly canceled by party leaders without his prior knowledge. "No one from JMM contacted me. I have struggled since my student life and participated in the agitation for a separate Jharkhand state under the leadership of party supremo Shibu Soren," Soren said as PTI quoted.