Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Wife Kalpana Soren Meets Sunita Kejriwal in Delhi (Watch Video)

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, met with Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, on Saturday. Kalpana Soren visited Arvind Kejriwal's residence accompanied by Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj.

The meeting, which saw warm exchanges between the two, is being viewed as significant ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Both the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are part of the India alliance in the Lok Sabha elections.

#WATCH | Kalpana Soren, the wife of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and former CM Hemant Soren meets Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. pic.twitter.com/SVLAkLCpbW — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

The meeting gained prominence as AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to the liquor scam. Earlier, the ED arrested former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in a land scam case after extensive questioning. This development has led to a political upheaval in Jharkhand and Delhi. Despite speculation about Kalpana Soren possibly replacing Hemant Soren, JMM office-bearers ultimately chose Champai Soren as the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea was denied by the Rouse Avenue Court, sparking discussions about potential successors within AAP leadership, including Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Sunita Kejriwal.

Speaking to the media Kalpana Soren, says "The incident that took place in Jharkhand 2 months back, the same is now going on in Delhi. CM Arvind Kejriwal has also been sent to jail just like my husband Hemant Soren... I met Sunita Kejriwal ji and we decided that we would fight against this. I am going to meet Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi as well today and discuss the situation in Jharkhand. I will also attend the INDIA alliance rally in Ramlila Maidan tomorrow."