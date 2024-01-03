EX MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Names New Home ’Mama Ka Ghar, Says Its Doors Open to All

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, affectionately known as "Mama" by his supporters, has recently named his new residence 'Mama ka Ghar' (maternal uncle's home). Despite stepping down from the state's top post and handing over leadership to Mohan Yadav, Chouhan's influence remains evident, ruling the hearts of many as a beloved brother and uncle.

At 65, Chouhan, the BJP MLA from Budhni, holds the record as the longest-serving chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. Having been sworn in for his third term in December 2013 and then for the fourth time in March 2020, his political journey has left a lasting impact.

In a heartfelt message shared on X, Chouhan expressed, "The address has changed, but 'Mama's house' is still Mama's house. I will remain connected to you like a brother and uncle. The doors of my house will always be open for you." He invites his supporters to visit, emphasizing the enduring bond between him and the people.

मेरे प्यारे बहनों-भाइयों और भांजे-भांजियों,

आप सबसे मेरा रिश्ता प्रेम, विश्वास और अपनत्व का है।



पता बदल गया है, लेकिन "मामा का घर" तो मामा का घर है। आपसे भैया और मामा की तरह ही जुड़ा रहूँगा। मेरे घर के दरवाजे सदैव आपके लिए खुले रहेंगे।



आपको जब भी मेरी याद आये या मेरी जरूरत… pic.twitter.com/P9ys9MWzah — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 3, 2024

Despite relinquishing the CM's chair, Chouhan maintains his role as "mama" to the people of Madhya Pradesh. Known for defeating his Congress rival Vikram Mastal Sharma by 1,04,974 votes from Budhni in the 2023 Assembly elections, Chouhan and the BJP secured 163 seats in the 230-member Assembly, overcoming anti-incumbency challenges.

Following the election results, with Mohan Yadav assuming the position of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Chouhan updated his X bio to 'bhai aur mama' (brother and maternal uncle) along with 'Former Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh.' Highlighting the significance of the roles of uncle and brother, he remarked, "The position of uncle and brother is bigger than any other position in the world. There is nothing over it."

Chouhan's women-centric schemes, coupled with the Prime Minister's 'Modi ki Guarantee' and Amit Shah's strategic initiatives, are credited with the BJP's success in the state, effectively addressing any anti-incumbency sentiments.