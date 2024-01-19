Ex-Sikkim cop arrested in Bengal for smuggling musk, exotic squirrel skins

Kolkata, Jan 19 West Bengal forest department said on Friday that they have arrested a retired senior official of the Sikkim Police from a hotel near Bagdogra in Darjeeling district along with smuggled and exotic wildlife products -- 'Kasturi' (musk) and rare Himalayan squirrel skins.

He was arrested on Thursday night and was identified as Danny Shering Bhutia (63), a retired deputy superintendent of police in Sikkim. Even his wife was in a senior position with the Sikkim Police.

Two pieces of rare quality Kasturi (musk) and exotic Himalayan squirrel skins were recovered from his possession. According to a state forest department official, the estimated market price of the items seized will be nothing less than Rs 5 crore.

According to the range officer of Bagdogra Sonam Bhutia, both the items seized are extremely rare and exotic, and hence the events of their recoveries are also quite rare. He added that the sleuths of the state forest department were alerted by a resident of the same hotel where the accused former cop of Sikkim Police had put up on Friday.

“The person alerting us said that he had heard the accused over speaking to someone, who was probably coming from Delhi. During the conversation, the accused made a reference to the two items which were supposed to be handed over. Accordingly, our sleuths raided the room of the hotel which the accused had rented and from there the wildlife items were seized and the accused former cop of Sikkim Police was arrested,” said an officer of the raiding team.

The accused former cop will be presented at a lower court in Darjeeling district on Friday.

Although he is a resident of Sikkim, he had come to Bagdogra for handing over those seized consignments. The authorities of the West Bengal forest department have informed their counterparts in Sikkim as well as the state police there of the entire development.

