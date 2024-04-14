Ex-UP minister Amarmani Tripathi's property confiscated

Maharajganj /Basti (Uttar Pradesh), April 14 The district authorities of Maharajganj and police personnel of Basti have confiscated properties of former Uttar Pradesh Minister Amarmani Tripathi and seized two rooms of his office at his residence in Nautanva town of Maharajganj district on Saturday.

Hundreds of supporters of the former Minister protested and entered into heated arguments with revenue officials carrying out measurement of the properties.

The police officials have to produce a report regarding the confiscation of Amarmani Tripathi's properties in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Basti, Pramod Giri, on April 15.

The action relates to a 23-year-old case of kidnapping of a school boy, Rahul Gupta, in Basti, in 2002. The abducted child was found at a house in Lucknow that belonged to the then Minister Tripathi.

The MP MLA court of Basti had issued a non-bailable warrant against Amarmani Tripathi on October 16, 2022, and later, the Allahabad High Court had rejected his application to cancel the non-bailable warrant and stop the confiscation process on March 22, 2023.

Earlier on March 20 this year, Basti police officers had sought more time to recover two properties of Amarmani: one in Nautanva town of Maharajganj district and another one in Vibhuti Khand, Lucknow, and CJM court had granted 10 days' time and instructed the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police and State Home Secretary to ensure that the properties are confiscated by April 15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor