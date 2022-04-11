Exams postponed due to violence-hit in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh

MP's local administration today postponed the school and college exams. Due to the violence that occurred during Ram Navami celebrations in the district on Sunday. However, the administration also said the exams is only postponed in the Khargone city area where communal clashes occurred on Sunday while other areas exam will be conducted according to the schedule.

Section 144 has also been Imposed in Khargone city. People are only allowed to visit the market and can step out of the home in any medical emergency. Khargone district administration on Monday issued a notice which reads "In Khargone city, Class 8, college graduation and postgraduation exams were to be held today. These exams have been postponed. These examinations will be conducted on the next order. Also, it is made clear that this order is only regarding the examination to be held at the examination centres of Khargone city."



"The district administration has announced that apart from medical emergencies and for any urgent work, one can contact the SDM office, Tehsil office and Kotwali police station," the notification added.