Excise Policy Case: CBI Produces BRS Leader K Kavitha Before Delhi Court

K Kavitha, a prominent figure within the BRS, was presented by the CBI before a local court today. She stands accused in a corruption case related to the purported Delhi excise policy scam.

Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was arrested from Tihar Jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The CBI brought her before the court at the conclusion of her initial three-day police custody, as per the earlier ruling by a judge.

Earlier, CBI informed the Special Court that BRS leader K Kavitha purportedly "threatened" Aurobindo Pharma Promoter Sharath Chandra Reddy to pay Rs 25 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party for securing five retail zones allocated to his firm under the Delhi government's excise policy. The CBI sought Kavitha's custody in connection with the case.

Kavitha had told Reddy that in case of non-payment of money his business will be harmed in Telangana and Delhi under the Excise policy, the CBI has alleged. Reddy, previously accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case investigated by the Enforcement Directorate, has since become an approver in the case. Notably, he has not yet been charged by the CBI.

