Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court Directs AAP MP Sanjay Singh to Surrender Passport and Keep Phone Location On

The Rouse Avenue Court has asked AAP MP Sanjay Singh to surrender his passport as he is granted bail in the Delhi Delhi excise policy case. He has been also asked to inform about itinerary before leaving NCR, and keep his phone location on. The Court granted bail to Singh on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety of the same amount. Singh's wife has furnished the surety bond. The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to the AAP leader after the Enforcement Directorate conceded that it had no objections to his release.

While Singh is permitted to continue his political activities, he is prohibited from making any statements regarding the case. The terms and conditions of his bail will be determined by the special court overseeing the trial. The terms and conditions of his bail will be determined by the special court overseeing the trial.Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Singh, argued that his client's arrest was based on statements made by approver Dinesh Arora, who had named him in his tenth statement recorded before the agency.

Singh was arrested by the ED on October 4 last year in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam pertaining to the policy period of 2021-22. The ED contended that Singh was involved in acquiring, possessing, concealing, dissipating, and using proceeds of the crime generated from the said scam. The money laundering case, initiated by the ED, originated from the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Allegations revolve around irregularities in modifying the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and the extension of undue favors to license holders.

