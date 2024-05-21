Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC Denies Bail to AAP Leader Manish Sisodia

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday denied bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) related to the Delhi excise policy case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected the bail plea, noting that the prosecution had established a prima facie case of money laundering under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The court described Sisodia's conduct as a "great betrayal of democratic principles" and observed that he indulged in acts of destruction of crucial evidence, including electronic evidence such as two damaged mobile phones.

The court also considered Sisodia's position as an influential senior leader of AAP and his role in the Delhi government, handling multiple portfolios. It stated, "This court is of the opinion that the petitioner has not been able to make out a case for the grant of bail in his favor."

This decision follows a recent rejection of Sisodia’s bail plea by the trial court in both the CBI and ED cases. This marks the second round of bail applications filed by Sisodia, with the first round being rejected in 2023. The Supreme Court had previously upheld the trial court orders in October 2023 but allowed the possibility of another bail plea if the trial progressed slowly.

Sisodia has been in custody since February 26, 2023, undergoing investigation by both the CBI and the ED regarding alleged connivance with Delhi government officials in granting liquor licenses to traders in exchange for bribes, involving modifications to the excise policy.