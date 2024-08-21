Excise policy case: Delhi HC extends interim bail of bizman Amit Arora on medical grounds

New Delhi, Aug 21 The Delhi High Court has allowed extension of the interim bail of businessman Amit Arora, an accused in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy case, till August 30, on account of his "precarious medical condition".

A bench of Justice Neena Bansal took note of the submission that Arora, Director of Gurugram based Buddy Retail Pvt. Limited, was suffering from serious life-threatening diseases and has recently been admitted to a hospital.

The medical documents placed on record indicated that Arora, having a complaint of breathlessness along with other complications, was advised oxygen and admission by Gurugram's Arihant Hospital.

Listing the matter for arguments on August 30, the Delhi HC granted interim bail to the applicant "on account of his precarious medical condition, upon his furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 2 lakh and one surety of the like amount."

Advocate Zoheb Hossain, appearing on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate, accepted notice and sought time to verify the medical records.

Imposing a slew of conditions, the high court asked Arora not to leave Delhi-NCR without prior permission of the court and asked him to provide his mobile number as well as of his wife/surety to the IO (Investigating Officer) concerned.

"He shall not change the mobile numbers without prior intimation to the IO concerned and shall inform the IO and the Jail Superintendent the address where he shall be available in Delhi," it said.

The Delhi High Court also asked Arora to inform the IO of the hospital where he is undertaking the medical procedure for his ailment and will keep updating the IO on a weekly basis of the treatment undergone by him.

"Applicant/petitioner shall appear before the Court as and when the matter is taken up for hearing and shall not indulge in any criminal activity or communicate with or come in contact with the witnesses," the high court added.

Arora was granted 10-day interim bail on August 12 by the trial court on account of his wife's medical condition.

