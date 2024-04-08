Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC to Pronounce Verdict on Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Challenging ED Arrest

The Delhi High Court is set to announce its verdict on Tuesday regarding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition contesting his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case. The decision will be delivered by a single-judge bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma at 2:30 pm, as per the court's cause list.

Kejriwal's petition challenges both his arrest and subsequent remand in ED custody after being sent to judicial custody until April 15 by the Rouse Avenue Court on April 1. Justice Sharma issued a notice in the CM’s main petition against the arrest on March 21, as well as his application for interim relief seeking immediate release, listing it for “final disposal” on April 3. After hearing both sides for around four hours on April 3, Justice Sharma reserved the verdict.

During the proceedings, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, argued against the "illegal" arrest, alleging it aimed to hinder Kejriwal's political activities, violating the Constitution's Basic Structure. In contrast, the ED, presented by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, defended the arrest, stating that individuals cannot commit crimes anticipating immunity during elections.