Excise Policy Case: Delhi High Court Asks ED To Reply to AAP Leader Manish Sisodia’s Plea

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on AAP leader Manish Sisodia's plea challenging a trial court's decision to take cognisance of a chargesheet in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued a notice to the ED and scheduled Sisodia's plea for December 20, coinciding with a similar petition by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has urged the Delhi High Court to set aside the trial court's order, arguing that the special judge took cognisance of the chargesheet without the requisite sanction for prosecuting him as a public servant. Sisodia was serving as the deputy chief minister when the alleged offence occurred.

Manish Sisodia, who is currently out on bail in the case, faces allegations from the CBI and the ED of irregularities in modifying the excise policy and granting undue favours to licence holders.

The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021, and scrapped it by the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.