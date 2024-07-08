Excise Policy Scam: BRS Leader K Kavitha Moves Delhi HC Seeking Default Bail in CBI Case

BRS leader K Kavitha sought 'default' bail from a Delhi court on Monday in connection with a corruption case related to an alleged excise scam.

Special CBI Judge Kaveri Baweja has asked the CBI to respond to the bail application, which argues that Kavitha is entitled to 'default bail' because the investigating agency submitted an "incomplete chargesheet" within the 60-day deadline.

The trial court also reserved order on the point of taking cognizance of the third chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter.

On August 17, 2022, the Central Bureau of Investigation booked Sisodia and 14 others alleging irregularities in the liquor policy. The excise policy 2021-’22 was formulated on the basis of an expert committee report. Under the policy, licences of 849 liquor shops were issued to private firms through open bidding. Earlier, four government corporations ran 475 liquor stores and the remaining 389 were in private hands.

