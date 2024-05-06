Excise Policy Scam: Delhi Court Denies Bail to BRS Leader K Kavitha in ED and CBI Cases

On Monday, a Delhi court refused the bail application of BRS leader K Kavitha in cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) concerning suspected irregularities in the now-defunct Delhi liquor excise policy of 2021-22.

Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi refuses to grant bail to BRS) leader K Kavitha in connection with ED and CBI cases related to the Delhi Excise Policy case.



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/zDsesF6k1j — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2024

Currently, Kavitha is in judicial custody due to her involvement in a money laundering case linked to an alleged excise policy scandal. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) first arrested her from her residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, on March 15. Subsequently, on April 11, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested her from Tihar jail.

