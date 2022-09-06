Excise policy scam: ED conducts raids at 38 places across country

New Delhi, Sep 6 As part of its ongoing probe, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at multiple locations across the country in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam case.

The raids have been going on since Tuesday morning across the country in 38 locations.

According to a source, the agency has called technical and forensic experts at the premises of Sameer Mahendru, the MD of Indospirits, here.

The source, however, said no raid was conducted at Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's house.

"We are conducting raids in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Gurugram in Haryana, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and at other locations. This raids started early this morning and are currently going on," the source said.

The ED's case is on the basis of the FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI has made Sisodia accused number one in its FIR. The CBI's FIR has been lodged under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC. The allegations against Sisodia is that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore.

The licence holders were allegedly given extension according to their own will. The policy rules were made by violating excise rules.

It also said that Sisodia and few liquor barrons were actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees to public servants, who have been made accused in the case.

"Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Arva Gopi Krishna, the then Commissioner (Excise), Anand Tiwari, the then Deputy Commissioner (Excise), and Pankaj Bhatnagar, Assistant Commissioner (Excise) were instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to excise policy for the year 2021-22 without approval of competent authority with an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender," read the FIR, which has been accessed by .

