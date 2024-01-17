Execution of 3 new criminal laws equally challenging, says Delhi Police Commissioner

New Delhi, Jan 17 Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Wednesday said that drafting the laws, particularly the creation of new criminal statutes, presented a challenging endeavour, however equally challenging is the execution of these laws.

“To effectively implement the newly established laws, it is imperative to comprehend the underlying reasons for the changes and the rationale behind them,” said the CP, during the launch of four-day training module focused training programme for officers to adapt to the new criminal laws passed by the Parliament i.e. Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023.

Delhi Police Academy, in collaboration with the National Law University, Dwarka, has meticulously designed its training modules to cover all its officers from Special Commissioners of Police to the Constables of Delhi Police in a phased manner.

Experts from the National Law University are conducting the sessions, ensuring that officers at all levels are proficient in the application of the new laws.

In the inaugural function, Arora underscored the significance of the training, urging participants, including Inspectors and above, to embrace the forthcoming changes as both a challenge and an opportunity.

The CP highlighted the change in laws as a paradigm shift from Bhartiya 'Dand' Sanhita; to the Bhartiya 'Nayay' Sanhita. “Initially, it was focused on simultaneously punishing the accused and delivering justice to the victim,” said the CP.

The Special CP, Chhaya Sharma, emphasised the gradual expansion of the training programme from constable to DCP levels.

She said that the Phase I training of 5500 Investigating Officers & CCTNS operators is about to begin on February 5 with the aim of equipping the officers at the cutting-edge of the force with the necessary skills to execute the new legal frameworks once notified.

“Phase I is targeted at equipping all the cutting-edge offices to become hands on with the forthcoming changes in laws, its new procedures and challenges through a trained batch of officers,” she said.

