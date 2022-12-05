Exit poll predicts clean sweep for BJP, Congress, AAP out of reckoning English.Lokmat.com
Exit poll predicts clean sweep for BJP, Congress, AAP out of reckoning
By Lokmat English Desk | Published:
December 5, 2022 07:04 PM2022-12-05T19:04:55+5:302022-12-05T19:08:20+5:30
As the second and final phase of the Gujarat assembly election 2022 draws to a close, all eyes are on the result of exit polls conducted by several television news channels, predicting the outcome of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly election. India Today-Axis My India, ABP-CVoter, Republic-PMARQ, News 24-Today’s Chanakya and India News-Jan Ki Baat are broadcasting the result of the exit polls, conducted soon after the voters exercise their franchise, one the Election Commission's embargo gets lifted. While Himachal Pradesh is expected to largely remain a contest between the traditional rivals – BJP and Congress – despite Aam Aadmi Party fielding its candidates, AAP's aggressive campaign in Gujarat has made it a three-cornered fight.
Times Now Exit poll predicts 38 seats for BJP and 28 for Congress in 68-member Himachal Asembly. That is a comfortable majority predicted for the BJP , but 6 less than the 44 they won in 2017. Times Now exit poll predicts 146-156 seats for AAP, 84-94 seats for BJP, and 6-10 seats for Congress. Meanwhile the India today exit poll has predicted 149- 171 seats out of 250 for AAP in the Delhi MCD civic poll. 69-91 for BJP. 3-7 for Congress and 5-9 for others.
The 2017 elections, the BJP won 48 out of the 89 seats in which polling was held in Phase 1, the Congress won 40, while one seat was bagged by an independent candidate. According to India Today Axis My India exit polls results, Congress is likely to receive 45% vote share of male voters as against 40% to the BJP. Republic-PMARQ exit poll results predict close contest in Himachal Pradesh, with 34-39 seats to BJP and 28-33 seats to Congress.