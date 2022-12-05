Exit poll predicts clean sweep for BJP, Congress, AAP out of reckoning

Times Now Exit poll predicts 38 seats for BJP and 28 for Congress in 68-member Himachal Asembly. That is a comfortable majority predicted for the BJP , but 6 less than the 44 they won in 2017. Times Now exit poll predicts 146-156 seats for AAP, 84-94 seats for BJP, and 6-10 seats for Congress. Meanwhile the India today exit poll has predicted 149- 171 seats out of 250 for AAP in the Delhi MCD civic poll. 69-91 for BJP. 3-7 for Congress and 5-9 for others.