Expert committee constituted to investigate reasons behind Silkyara tunnel collapse, says Nitin Gadkari

In a recent parliamentary update, it was revealed that the government has established an expert committee to probe the causes behind the collapse of the Silkyara tunnel during its construction in Uttarakhand. The committee has been tasked with investigating the incident and proposing recommendations for Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be implemented in the event of a tunnel collapse or during tunnel construction. This development underscores the government's commitment to addressing safety concerns and improving protocols in the construction of tunnels.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari said framing of guidelines on integration of safety technology into the regulatory frameworks of the highway projects, including those in the Himalayan projects and their upgrade to improve safety to reduce accidents is a continuous process.

Subsequent to the collapse in Silkyara Tunnel on NH-134, an expert committee has been constituted by the government for investigation of the reasons for collapse of the tunnel and for recommendations in respect of SOPs to be followed in case of tunnel collapse/tunnel construction, he said.

On November 28, a successful rescue mission was carried out, liberating 41 workers who had been trapped in the Silkyara tunnel since November 12. The tunnel, part of the 4.5-kilometer Silkyara tunnel project in Uttarakhand, is being constructed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) through the efforts of Hyderabad-based Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd.

The Silkyara tunnel is designed as a single-tube structure, with a partition wall creating two inter-connected corridors. This unique feature allows each corridor to serve as an escape route for the other in case of emergencies. The overall project holds strategic significance as it is part of the 900-kilometer 'Char Dham Yatra All Weather Road' initiative by the Central government, aimed at enhancing connectivity to the four holy towns in the region. The incident and subsequent rescue highlight the importance of stringent safety measures in infrastructure development projects, especially those of such critical nature.