Experts reckon holding inclusive election would honour former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's legacy

Dhaka, Dec 30 Expressing grief over the passing of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, the former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Veena Sikri, on Tuesday said her legacy should be honoured through inclusive elections to be held in February 2026, with the participation of the Awami League. Sikri noted that both the former Prime Ministers of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina and Khaleda Zia, had fought side by side to restore democracy in the country.

Speaking exclusively to IANS following Khaleda Zia's demise, the former Indian diplomat said, "I think that in her legacy, inclusive elections would be a very good idea because she has on two occasions, fought side by side with Sheikh Hasina for bringing back democracy to Bangladesh and for insisting that elections be held. So I think in her memory it will be good to have inclusive elections and bring Awami League into the poll fray."

Sikri also underscored Khaleda Zia's role in consolidating BNP, following the assassination of her husband and former President Zia-ur Rahman.

Commenting on the electoral impact after Khaleda Zia's death, Sikri said, "In the present situation in Bangladesh, I think certainly there will be a lot of sympathy for the BNP, for her, but there are still six weeks left for the election, and she's been ill for a very long time. So, I think that it will not make much material difference in the election. I think the fight has to continue for it to be inclusive elections."

Another former High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty, said that India-Bangladesh relations during the tenure of Khaleda Zia were often turbulent, marked by emphasis on a more Islamic identity, closer ties with Pakistan and a certain degree of anti-India sentiment

Chakravarty highlighted that during Khaleda Zia's last term in office, India faced major security concerns. "One of them was funnelling arms to the insurgents in the northeast. They were accommodated in camps there. The ULFA chief was living there openly, doing business and trying to conduct an insurgency in Assam. So that all happened during her time," he told IANS.

Despite these challenges, Chakravarty noted New Delhi continued efforts to maintain bilateral engagement and invited Khaleda Zia to visit India during her tenure as Prime Minister.

The former diplomat further stated that bilateral ties with Bangladesh will be reassessed following the formation of a democratically-elected government in Dhaka after the February 2026 elections.

"So ties are now going to be reevaluated, I think. We will have a new government. And so India is willing to deal with that government, particularly if it's a democratically elected government," he stressed

