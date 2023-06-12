Expressways, highways and waterways are face of 'new India': CM Yogi

Lucknow/Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that expressways, highways and waterways built in the country over the past nine years are the face of 'New India.'

During the foundation stone laying ceremony of the 5 NH projects worth Rs 2,200 Crores in Pratapgarh on Monday, the CM said, "The work done in the area of infrastructure by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, could not be accomplished in 70 years of independence."

Starting his address, the Chief Minister said, "I sincerely welcome Nitin Gadkari, who does not have the word "no" in his dictionary. I also extend a warm welcome to the local farmers who introduced the nation and the world to the "sweetness" of Indian gooseberries."

The CM described the 4-lane highway connecting Pratapgarh to Ayodhya, Sultanpur, whose foundation stone was laid at the event as "an extremely important National Highway Project" in view of the fact that the grand Ram Temple will be inaugurated in Aoydhya early next year.

"Next year, it will be beneficial to travel to Ayodhya to see the Grand Ram temple. The foundation stone of the bypass of Pratapgarh is also being laid today", CM remarked.

Next year in 2025, a grand and divine Kumbh will be organized in Prayagraj. Keeping this in mind, the foundation stone of the four-lane road project is being laid here, which will connect Pratapgarh to Prayagraj, he added.

Asserting that Pratapgarh is touching new height of development, the Chief Minister said, "Today there is a medical college in Pratapgarh. Earlier, no one could have imagined that Pratapgarh would one day have a medical college. All kinds of facilities are now available here."

The chief minister stated that the government had completed several development projects, adding that "today, housing has been provided to 54 lakh poor people in rural and urban areas of the state under PM Awas Yojana."

The CM remarked further that India's global prestige has gone up with people across the country and the world being aware of the works being carried out by the government in terms of infrastructure, poor welfare, security, and international standing.

The CM spoke about his most recent trip to Kashi for the G-20 summit and said, "Foreign guests from G20 countries, who have come to Varanasi to attend the meet, were overwhelmed when they saw four-lane roads here. "Today, Kashi is connected to Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Gorakhpur with four-lane roads. When our foreign visitors saw the Ganges of Kashi, they were astounded by its purity."

This is the new India; under the Prime Minister's guidance, India is now drawing attention from around the world, he added.

The Chief Minister continued by saying that every citizen of India has aspirations for development. "Union Minister Gadkari has arrived to provide a new stream of development amid this scorching heat."

CM said, "Today, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a model of development and law and order under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Only those whose unethical activities we have stopped are questioning UP's law and order today. We would not have received investments totalling Rs 35 lakh crores at the Global Investor Summit if law and order had not been improved."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that Uttar Pradesh will become the number one state in the country in the coming times under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "Farmers will advance, they will find work, and Uttar Pradesh's road infrastructure will match that of the United States", he said.

He said that today the law and order situation of Uttar Pradesh is being discussed across the country. The development of any state depends on its industries. Without industry, there will not be any jobs, and without jobs, poverty will not be eradicated.

Gadkari further stated that Uttar Pradesh is making rapid strides in terms of agricultural development, infrastructure improvement, and industrial growth. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and CM Yogi, we are making eight green field corridors in Uttar Pradesh, which will be very helpful in the development of Uttar Pradesh." The Union Minister said that 40 bypasses are going to be built in Uttar Pradesh at a cost of Rs 41,000 crore.

Construction of 43 km long Pratapgarh-Sultanpur 4 lane road at a cost of Rs 1290 crore, 21 km long Chilbila-Lohia Nagar 2 lane paved shoulder road at a cost of Rs 333 crore, 11 km long 4 lane CC road on Bhupiyamau-Gode section in Pratapgarh town at a cost of Rs 325 crore, 2 lane paved shoulder bypass from NH-31 to NH-330 of Pratapgarh at the cost of Rs 225 crore and street light, high mast light and development of shelters in Pratapgarh district at the cost of Rs 27 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor