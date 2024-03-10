Expulsion from Lok Sabha: Supreme Court To Hear Mahua Moitra's Petition Tomorrow

The Supreme Court of India will hear a petition filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra, challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha on Monday, March 11th.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear the petition. The court had previously declined to provide interim relief to TMC leader Moitra, who had requested permission to participate in the Lok Sabha proceedings until her plea is finally adjudicated.

On January 3rd, the apex court sought the Lok Sabha secretariat's response, observing that one issue arises regarding the jurisdiction of courts and the power of judicial review in the matter.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Lok Sabha secretary general, urged the court not to venture into the internal disciplinary matters of another sovereign organ of the State. He contended that Parliament can internally address disciplinary matters concerning its members through its in-house procedures, which are not subject to judicial review, thus rendering Moitra’s plea non-maintainable.