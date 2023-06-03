"Extremely tragic": Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on triple train accident

Balasore (Odisha) [India], June 3 : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took stock of the rescue operations of the train accident in Balasore and called it an extremely tragic incident.

According to a preliminary report released on Saturday by the State Emergency Operation Centre of Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner in Bhubaneswar, the accident took place at around 7 am at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Odisha's Balasore district. The three-way accident involved the Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, the Coromandel Express and the goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station, Balasore district. According to the report, 17 coaches of these two trains have been de-railed and severely damaged. A total of 238 people were killed and over 900 injured in the incident.

"...extremely tragic train accident...I have to thank the local teams, local people and others who have worked overnight to save people from the wreckage...Railway safety should always be given the first preference...," said Naveen Patnaik.

"The people have been taken to hospitals in Balasore and Cuttack so that they recover as fast as possible," he added.

All injured and trapped passengers have been rescued, the report stated. Seven NDRF teams, 5 ODRAF units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency Units are engaged in rescue operations.

Over 100 medical teams with paramedical staff along with medicines have been mobilized to the accident site for medical treatment, the statement said.

Over 200 ambulances were engaged in moving the injured to hospitals in Soro, Balasore, Bhadrak and Cuttack.

30 buses have been engaged for moving stranded passengers. The Odisha government is providing free transport facilities for stranded passengers of Odisha and West Bengal to their destinations.

Free medical treatment is being provided to injured persons at government and private hospitals in the State.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the site of the accident and reviewed the situation.

Odisha has declared a day of mourning for today

The South Eastern Railway has cancelled 33 trains and diverted 36 trains to other routes.

