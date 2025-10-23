Fabricated video deliberately created to defame Punjab CM: AAP MP

Chandigarh, Oct 23 Punjab AAP Member of Parliament Malvinder Singh Kang on Thursday condemned the circulation of a fabricated video that was deliberately created to malign and defame Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Kang told the media here that this was the “BJP-orchestrated campaign of character assassination” and warned that those behind the conspiracy would be held to account.

He said the video was produced with the sole intention of how to defame our beloved Chief Minister and carrying out character assassination.

He said that the fake clip went viral and that the biggest role in amplifying the video was played by leaders across the BJP’s national and Punjab leadership, including office-bearers and national spokespersons.

Kang named the originator of the campaign as Jagman Samra, who lives in Canada, and noted that after directions from a Mohali court, a first information report (FIR) was registered against him.

“Facebook itself has deleted Jagman Samra’s account and the fake video following legal directions,” Kang said, pointing to clear and immediate action that proves the video’s fraudulent nature.

Turning to the social media network that spread the clip, the Member of Parliament alleged a coordinated ecosystem of BJP-linked accounts.

He said many of these accounts, some even followed by senior BJP leaders, repeatedly push such propaganda whenever the party wants to destroy a person’s character.

He urged Punjabis to understand that this is not an isolated act but a full-fledged machinery at work trying to bring down a leader who rose from an ordinary family through hard work and integrity.

Kang warned that while everyone has the right to voice opinions in politics, creating AI-driven fake videos to defame an elected Chief Minister crosses every line.

“Punjab’s people will answer this conspiracy in due time. We condemn this plot by the BJP in the strongest possible terms,” he said, and vowed strict legal action.

“If you try to defame our leaders with fake videos, you will not be spared; our party will take stringent legal action against you,” he added.

