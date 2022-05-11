Fact Check: Deposit Rs 10,100 in bank account to get Rs 30 lakh in return?

The scope of digitalization in the country is increasing rapidly and so is the incidence of cybercrime. Nowadays, cyber criminals are resorting to new tricks to trap people through the internet. Currently, a message is going viral on social media claiming that the central government will transfer Rs 30 lakh to people's accounts. The money will be deposited in the people's account as per the government scheme. What is the truth behind this message?

The viral message states that the government will transfer Rs 30 lakh to people's accounts through a government scheme. You will have to pay a fee of 10,100 to get the money transferred to your account. A letter in a viral message is going viral. In which it is written that this amount will appear in your account only when you pay this fee.

FACT CHECK:

A Fake letter issued in the name of the Government of India claims that the recipient's account will be debited with Rs 30 Lakhs on payment of Rs 10,100.

#PIBFactCheck

▶️Fraudsters impersonate Government organizations to dupe people of money.

▶️Beware of such fraudulent letters.