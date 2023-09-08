Fact Check! Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani invited for G20 dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu

Ahead of the G20 Summit, speculations were rife that Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla and several other richest Indian businessmen are likely to meet soon for dinner at G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi. However, PIB in a tweet has dismissed all such rumours. "No business leaders have been invited to the dinner," PIB said. The G20 Summit in Delhi will take place in revamped $300-million Pragati Maidan and the menu that will be served to the guests will include Indian food with a special emphasis on millets. The summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 meetings and processes that took place throughout the year. To make sure the mega event goes on without any quandary, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also declared a public holiday in Delhi from 8-10 September.

Media reports based on an article by @Reuters have claimed that prominent business leaders have been invited at #G20India Special Dinner being hosted at Bharat Mandapam on 9th Sep#PIBFactCheck



✔️This claim is Misleading



✔️No business leaders have been invited to the dinner pic.twitter.com/xmP7D8dWrL — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 8, 2023

Apart from the 20 members of G20, leaders of 9 countries are invited to join the event. In addition to the regular International Organisations that includes UN, IMF, WB, WHO, WTO, ILO, FSB and OECD and Chairs of Regional Organisations - AU, AUDA-NEPAD and ASEAN, India, as G20 Presidency, will be inviting ISA, CDRI and ADB as Guest IOs. Beginning at 5 am on Friday and lasting until 11.59 pm on Sunday, the New Delhi district has been officially designated as Controlled Zone-I due to the G20 Summit. Authorities have issued an advisory urging individuals to refrain from visiting India Gate and Kartavya Path for activities such as walking, cycling, or picnicking during this period. To ensure the security and smooth operation of the G20 Summit, officials have deployed an extensive security presence, which includes over 50,000 personnel along with dog squads and mounted police, tasked with maintaining a vigilant watch over the proceedings. Furthermore, in an advisory issued on August 25, the Delhi Traffic Police has outlined restrictions regarding the movement of goods vehicles, buses, auto-rickshaws, and taxis during the summit. They have strongly encouraged the public to utilize the metro services to minimize disruptions associated with regulated traffic movement.