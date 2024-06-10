Fact Check: Mysterious Animal Spotted at Rashtrapati Bhavan Is Not a Leopard, Just a House Cat, Delhi Police Confirm

Delhi Police have confirmed that an animal seen during the live telecast of the oath-taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan is a common house cat, not a leopard as speculated by some media channels and social media users.

These facts are not true, the animal captured on camera is a common house cat. Please don't adhere to such frivolous rumours. — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) June 10, 2024

The clarification came after an image of the animal sparked rumors and false claims online. "Some media channels and social media handles are showing an animal image captured during the live telecast of the oath-taking ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday, claiming it to be a wild animal. These facts are not true; the animal captured on camera is a common house cat. Please don't adhere to such frivolous rumours," Delhi Police tweeted.

A video showing a mysterious animal walking at Rashtrapati Bhavan during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s grand oath-taking ceremony has gone viral on social media. The footage, recorded as BJP MP Durga Das Uikey greeted President Droupadi Murmu after completing the oath procedure, shows a cat-like animal in the background.