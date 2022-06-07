FACT CHECK! Workers who worked between 1990-2021 to get benefit of Rs 1,55,000?

There is an important news for job seekers now. The message that the Ministry of Labor and Employment is giving a benefit of Rs 1,55,000 to the employed is currently going viral on social media. Many posts about this are also going viral. In which it is claimed that the Ministry of Labor is giving lakhs of rupees to the employees. But now the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has given the information.

"A message is viral on social media which is claiming to offer a benefit of Rs. 1,55,000 in the name of the Ministry of Labour and Employment to the workers who worked between 1990-2021"

PIB Fact Check sent a tweet from its Twitter account warning people to be careful. The government has not come up with such a plan and the message giving such misinformation is completely false and fabricated. Therefore, you are urged to be careful. After seeing the viral post, PIB checked its authenticity, which revealed the truth of this post.

The PIB has stated that this message is completely false. No such message has been issued by the ministry. Don't share such fake videos with anyone. After a fact check, the PIB has said that the message is completely false. "Everyone should beware of such messages that go viral on social media," the PIB said. PIB has asked people not to forward such messages. By misleading with such messages, you can endanger your personal information and money.

