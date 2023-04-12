Factory in Haryana packing spurious insecticides unearthed

Chandigarh, April 12 Haryana Police has registered a case against a factory owner in Hisar for allegedly packing spurious insecticides for sale, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the information received by the Sadar police station in Hisar, the owner of the factory in Gamda village was manufacturing insecticides, which were sold in the market after labelling them Syngenta, Dhanuka, and FMC.

A team led by Kuldeep Singh, under the leadership of Quality Control Inspector Rajbir Singh in the Agriculture Department, raided the factory. They found that pesticides were being made by mixing suspicious chemicals there, which can also be harmful to the soil.

Also, labels of big companies were being put on the packing. Illegal goods worth lakhs of rupees were seized from the factory premises.

Samples were collected from the factory and have been sent to the lab for testing.

