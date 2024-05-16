Failed policies driving Uttar Pradesh's youth to Goa in search of jobs: Congress

Panjim, May 16 Goa Congress leader Girish Chodankar claimed on Thursday that the influx of unemployed youth from Uttar Pradesh into the coastal state is the result of the failed policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to create employment even in his own constituency Varanasi. As a result, many young people in Uttar Pradesh are compelled to leave the state and seek jobs in other states, including Goa," Chodankar said, reacting to an incident wherein a youth from Uttar Pradesh lost his life in Vasco due to an LPG leakage in his rented accommodation, while three of his friends sustained injuries.

Chodankar said the youth are compelled to seek employment in other states due to the failure of the 'double-engine sarkar' led by Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“Prime Minister Modi has even failed to address the unemployment issue in his constituency Varanasi. He has failed to give solace to the youth seeking jobs,” Chodankar claimed, adding that once the INDIA bloc forms the government at the Centre, 30 lakh government jobs will help the youth.

“Our country is reeling under unemployment, and the unemployed youth are forced to seek jobs in other states. A significant number of young people from Uttar Pradesh migrate to Goa. Here, they typically rent small rooms and share them with others to save money. Sadly, a job seeker from UP died allegedly due to a gas leakage in Vasco, while his three friends are undergoing treatment,” Chodankar said.

“According to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, the unemployment rate was 7.6 per cent in March. This is the biggest challenge for the government, which boasted about employment with fake numbers,” Chodankar claimed.

