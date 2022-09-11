Faith & love conquer hate at Ajmer Dargah, silent lanes abuzz with activity again

Ajmer, Sep 11 Faith, love and devotion have finally conquered hate in Ajmer as the narrow lanes which went silent after the Udaipur terror attack are buzzing with activity again with people from different castes and religions visiting in large numbers to offer prayers.

It was surprising to see spiritual gurus of different castes doing ziyarat here.

It was a pleasure to see them hugging each other, tying safas on each other's head and offering prayers together, said Ravindra Nagar, a resident of Jaipur who came here recently.

In fact, two spiritual gurus, Sarangi Maharaj from Lucknow and Salman Chishti from the dargah were seen praying together here. Before the prayers, Chishti tied a safa on Sarangi Maharaj and the two got together for ziyarat. They sat for the qawwali programme too and the scene thereafter was different. People of all faiths were seen kissing the hands of these gurus and were least concerned about their faith or caste, Nagar said.

This has been a regular practice here for spiritual gurus who are respected by all, said people present in the dargah.

A team of civil aviation officials from Delhi and Kishangarh was also there at the same time. They were from different castes and communities but sat together silently to meditate and offer prayers, said another visitor Riya.

They had come to figure out the viability of restarting the Kishangarh airstrip but were seen immersing themselves in the serene aura and doing ziyarat.

When spoke to them, they said, "There is a big potential in the city as people have been coming to offer prayers at two pillars of faith here from different parts of the world; these are Pushkar and the Khwaja dargah. So we are studying the formalities for restarting the operations at Kishangarh airport," adding that "We are surprised to see the crowd. We have been informed that people have come from different parts of the world here," they added.

spoke to Chishti in this context and he said, "The faith and love spread by Khwaja centuries back has been bringing people to this place who come and offer prayers."

The beauty of this place is that caste and creed never limit the visitors. In fact the flowers (rose petals) offered here come from Pushkar which is known for its centuries old Brahma temple.

Also, the food cooked in degs (big vessels) for thousands of people is vegetarian. This ritual has been followed since centuries. The candles offered for prayers in the evening for the Dua-e-Roshni ceremony are organic and devoid of any animal fat, he added.

That's how the sentiments of all are respected here, he stated.

He spoke about the centuries old rituals and informed, "Love towards all, malice towards none" - is the message from Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, Dargah Sharif which welcomes people of different religions, castes, creeds and colour to banish their grief and trouble."

As the narrow lanes buzz with activity, people are happy as the shades of hatred which were hovering around have disappeared and faith and love seem to have conquered.

