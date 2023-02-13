Faiz Ahmed Faiz: Revolutionary in verse and deed; romantic at heart
By IANS | Published: February 13, 2023 08:27 PM 2023-02-13T20:27:03+5:30 2023-02-13T20:45:14+5:30
Romantic and revolutionary fervour may seem polar opposites but this Urdu poet achieved a unique balance between them, describing ...
Romantic and revolutionary fervour may seem polar opposites but this Urdu poet achieved a unique balance between them, describing his own course on: "Maqaam 'Faiz' raah mein koi jacha hi nahi/Jo kuu-e-yaar se nikle, to suu-e-daar
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app