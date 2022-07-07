Fake currency seized in Odisha, two arrested

Bhubaneswar, July 7 Odisha Crime Branch's Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday arrested two persons and seized fake Indian currency notes, with a face value of more than Rs 14 lakh in the state's Bargarh district, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF, with the help of Bargarh police, conducted a raid in Barapalli in the western Odisha district and seized the fake currency.

Two persons, including inter-state criminal Pattu Yadav (53), a native of UP's Gorakhpur district, and presently staying in Sambalpur district, and Balaram Meher of Barpali area, were arrested.

A case has been registered at Bargarh police station and further investigation is on, police said.

