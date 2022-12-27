Fake income tax officer arrested by police in Vijayawada

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Vijaywada on Monday by the Police for allegedly posing as an Income Tax officer.

The accused Tirumala Reddy was arrested from Guntur by the officials of Suryraopet Police Station, said Vijaywada South ACP Ravi Kiran.

"Based on the information given by the joint commissioner of Income Tax, we registered a case and investigated the matter and traced out the culprit within thirteen days," he said.

According to Police, Tirumala used to work as an auditor in Guntur. However, he got addicted to several bad habits and started posing as an Income Tax officer to commit crimes.

He used to call the owners of shops across the city and demand money from them for not conducting raids.

The accused was apprehended by Police with the help of the latest technology.

Previously, several cases were registered against the accused in Tuni, Visakha, Cheerala and Guntur areas. The accused used several accounts and sim cards to trap the victims, said police.

Police advised the common people to be more cautious and aware of such persons. "If the public finds anything wrong with the unknown persons they must report the police station so that these types of incidents can be controlled," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

