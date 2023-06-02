Fake international call centre busted in Gurugram; 7 held

Gurugram, June 2 A cyber crime team of the Gurugram Police has busted a fake international call centre, which was operating from the Sector 67 area, and arrested seven persons who used to dupe foreign nationals in the name of technical support, an official said on Friday.

The call centre mostly used to target foreign nationals from Australia and the US by sending them fake emails by impersonating tech support representatives from PayPal, Amazon and Norton.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Zafar Iqbal (38), Noor Hussain (28), Sumit (32), Abhishek Mishra (30), Sheikh Ibrahim (28), Abhishek Gupta (35), and Mohammad Adil (32)

Vipin Ahlawat, ACP (cyber crime), said, "All the suspects were arrested as per the charges levelled against them under relevant sections of the IPC for running a call centre illegally without any valid licence."

"During questioning, the accused revealed that they used to tell the victims that they have been wrongly charged for purchasing phone or other services and they will help them get their money refunded against $200 to $500 as service charge."

The suspects even used to manipulate the victims to install remote access apps like (Any desk) in their computer system and get details of their bank accounts and credit cards to cheat them.

