Fake letter circulated on delay of NEET PG 2022 Exam, paper to be conducted on May 21

Earlier the reports were doing rounds that the National Eligibility Entrance Test for postgraduate (NEET) PG 2022 has been postponed to July 9 which was going to be held on May 21. And the reason behind this postponed was said to be the demand of students, who were not ready to give the exam on May 21.

According to News 18, A section of aspirants had earlier written to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding postponement of the exams. But now the National Board of Examinations (NBE) termed the circulated letter related to the postponement of the exam fake. The authorities said the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) has not been postponed and will be held as scheduled on May 21, as per schedule. The authorities also told aspirants not to believe in any fake news, as all new decisions would be updated immediately to the official site of NEET.