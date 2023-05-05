Famous YouTuber Agastya Chauhan dies in tragic road accident

Famous bike rider and YouTuber Agastya Chauhan died in a tragic road accident while riding his racing bike at a speed of 300 kilometers per hour. Agastya, who had more than 12 lakh subscribers on YouTube, was on his way from Agra to Delhi when the incident occurred at the 47-kilometer milestone of the Yamuna Expressway.

The 25-year-old rider was a resident of Dehradun and had a large following on social media, where he shared his love for biking and adventure. His untimely demise has left his millions of fans in shock and disbelief. According to reports, his bike hit a divider, causing him to lose control and crash. The impact was so severe that his helmet shattered, resulting in fatal injuries. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Upon receiving news of the accident, the Tappal police station of Aligarh district rushed to the scene and took custody of his body. The body was then sent to the mortuary of Kailash Hospital in Jewar, Greater Noida, for post-mortem.