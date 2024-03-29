Faridabad: Massive Fire Engulfs Oil Factory in Bhankri (Watch Now)

A massive fire broke out in the industrial area of Bhankri village in Faridabad. The fire engulfed one factory and spread to another. The cause of the fire is not yet known.





Watch: pic.twitter.com/FLjQ6Jr07a — IANS (@ians_india) March 29, 2024

Several fire department vehicles have arrived at the scene and efforts to douse the blaze are underway. As of now no casualties reported.