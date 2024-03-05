Faridabad: Woman Pushed Off Moving Train by TTE After Boarding Wrong Coach, Case Registered

A Railway Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) has been booked for attempted murder after allegedly pushing a 40-year-old woman, Bhavna, from an air-conditioned (AC) coach of the Jhelum Express. The Faridabad railway police reported the incident, which occurred on the evening of February 29.

According to reports, Bhavna, a daily wage earner residing in Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Nagar, Sector-48, Faridabad, had purchased a general class ticket for her journey to Jhansi. In a rush to catch the departing train, she boarded an AC compartment instead.

Raj Pal, the station house officer of the Faridabad government railway police station, said that Bhavna claimed a TTE first threw her baggage from the moving train and subsequently pushed her out of the door. The woman fell and became trapped in the gap between the platform and the train, resulting in severe leg fractures. Quick-thinking passengers activated the emergency chain, bringing the train to a halt.

Bhavna was swiftly taken to the ESIC hospital in Faridabad, where doctors performed surgery on her legs. Currently, in stable condition, she recounted the incident to the police, leading to the registration of an FIR against the unidentified TTE under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Faridabad GRP station.

Pal said that an investigation was going on and railway officials were contacted to provide details of the TTE who was on board the train that day. “We will soon take necessary action against him,” he said.