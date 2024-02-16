Delhi Chalo Protest: Farmer Dies of Heart Attack at Shambhu Border

A 70-year-old farmer named Gyan Singh, hailing from Gurdaspur district, tragically passed away from a heart attack early Friday morning while participating in the ongoing protests at the Shambhu border on the Punjab-Haryana border.

According to medical professionals, the patient was swiftly taken to the civil hospital in Rajpura at 4 a.m. and subsequently referred to the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. He was admitted to the emergency wing.

Tragically, despite efforts, he succumbed within half an hour of receiving treatment. The farmer had suffered a massive heart attack. He was in critical condition upon admission. Regrettably, he passed away around 6 a.m., stated a senior doctor at Rajindra Hospital.

Delhi Police are on high alert and have bolstered security measures in the national capital in anticipation of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), officials stated Friday.

Traffic disruptions are expected in Delhi, with barricades erected in several areas, authorities warned. The SKM has called for the Bharat Bandh to press the BJP-led central government to accede to farmers’ demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Punjab farmers commenced their Delhi Chalo march on Tuesday but were halted by security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Delhi and Haryana.